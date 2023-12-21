“It’s time to pass the torch” – Nico Carrillo believes a world title shot is on the horizon if he beats Nong-O

Scottish Muay Thai sensation ‘King of the North’ Nico Carrillo believes it’s his time to shine on the world stage. And if he can take out his next opponent, the 25-year-old firecracker says there will be a passing of the torch.

Carrillo is set to face his toughest opponent to date in Thai legend and former multiple-time ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama.

The two are set to square off at ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, December 22nd.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Carrillo says that it’s his time to shine, and that he will defeat Nong-O and make history.

‘King of the North’ said:

“Another factor will be that I’m younger, I’m hungrier. Nong-O has already had it all. He’s already had the belts, the riches, the fame. I believe it’s just time for him to pass the torch to a younger, hungrier person more deserving of the title shot.”

If Carrillo does indeed defeat Nong-O, it will be huge for his career and potentially set up another massive mega-fight in the near future.

Nico Carrillo knocking on the doorstep of a world title shot

‘King of the North’ Nico Carrillo is very close to booking himself a shot at the world title in ONE Championship. A victory over Thai legend Nong-O Hama could be all that separates him from a date with destiny.

The reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion is none other than English phenom ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty. A showdown between Carrillo and Haggerty would no doubt be massive.

All Carrillo needs to do is beat Nong-O, and this fight is possible for 2024.

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Friday Fights 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com on December 22.