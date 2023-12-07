“It’s Nico Time” - Nico Carrillo shows off his range and power in preparation for dream fight against Nong-O

The biggest professional fight of Nico Carrillo’s career will take place on December 22 at ONE Friday Fights 46, inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, as he faces former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama.

It will be the first time that Carrillo will face a ranked opponent in ONE Championship after defeating his two previous opponents, Furkan Karabag and Muangthai PK Saenchai, via TKO at ONE Friday Fights 13 and ONE Friday Fights 22, respectively.

In a recent video posted by ONE Championship on Instagram, Carrillo was seen hitting the pads in the gym as he continued his preparation for his fight against the 37-year-old Thai superstar. They captioned the video:

“Preparing for the showdown 💪 Who are you rooting for in Carrillo vs. Nong-O at ONE Friday Fights 46? @nicocarrillo_kotn”

In the video, the ‘King of the North’ was seen doing a few of his patented combinations, which helped him become one of the fastest-rising Muay Thai stars in the promotion. He threw a great variety of punches, kicks, knees, and elbows. Even in training, he was still maximizing his long reach.

Fans are hyped for Nico Carrillo’s ONE debut and believe he can beat Nong-O

The recent video generated more hype around Carrillo because fans are now expecting big things from him in his upcoming showdown with Nong-O. Not only are they excited to see him back in action, but they also think that he can pull off a win.

Users @pinpointpro, @janne.klu, @ashley312, @infightstyle, and @josko_kuzmanic are siding with the Deachkalek Muay Thai Academy and Sor Dechapan affiliated athlete, commenting:

“It’s Nico Time 🔥”

“This fight is going to be interesting”

“I think carillo will do it if he goes in aggressive and doesn’t give Nong-O to settle”

“the boys are bout it 🔥”

“CARILLO nice moveing nice tehnic…think NONG go down 😉 👍 🤟”

Screenshot of fans' comments

If Carrillo indeed ekes out a win over Nong-O, his popularity and stock will surely skyrocket. He would inch closer to a potential world title shot against ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty.

ONE Friday Fights 46 goes down on December 22 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok. The entire event is available on the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.