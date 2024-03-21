Competing and juggling two different sports may not be ideal for several professional fighters, as it messes up their preparation, training regimen, and overall training camp because of the distinct rules that they need to worry about.

But this doesn't apply to the former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion, Superbon Singha Mawynn, as he believes that it guided him to the pinnacle of success.

Speaking to ONE Championship recently, Superbon revealed that competing in both Muay Thai and kickboxing matches has allowed him to develop a unique technique that he utilizes when fighting on either ruleset.

The 33-year-old Thai superstar said:

"I think my style, which comes from Muay Thai and I have mixed it up with kickboxing, it helps me a lot. I think I learned a lot from many people to be where I am here."

Superbon proved this with a winning record of four wins and two losses in the world's largest martial arts organization. He fought in five kickboxing fights and was only defeated once, and his lone Muay Thai fight against Tawanchai in December 2023 at ONE Friday Fights 46 resulted in a competitive fight.

Prior to becoming the former featherweight kickboxing king, the Singha Mawynn Muay Thai representative won various titles in different organizations, like the PAT Thailand Championships, WBC Intercontinental Championship, and Kunlun Fight Tournament Championships.

Superbon preparing for all-important interim title fight rematch with Marat Grigorian

Two years after outpointing Marat Grigorian in March 2022 at ONE X with a unanimous decision victory to successfully defend his world title, Superbon is once again pitted against his Armenian rival on April 5 for the main event of ONE Friday Fights 58.

The two striking maestros will battle for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing title inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, and book a unification showdown with reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz Allazov.

ONE Friday Fights 58 is available on the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms. Check your local listing for more details.