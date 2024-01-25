Superbon already preparing and “looking for the next fight” after epic showdown against Tawanchai

Despite coming up short of winning his second world title in ONE Championship after receiving a majority decision loss to ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 46 in December 2023, Superbon Singha Mawynn is now looking forward to his next fight.

The former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion has hinted at a quick turnaround and a return inside the ring with a recent post on his official Instagram account. Superbon captioned his post with:

“We are looking for the next fight @onechampionship 🤩”

In the video, the Singha Mawynn Muay Thai representative was seen doing punch and kick drills with famous coach Trainer Gae at Superbon Training Camp.

Before his loss to Tawanchai, the 33-year-old Thai superstar scored a spectacular second-round knockout of Tayfun Ozcan in June 2023 at ONE Fight Night 11 to earn that world title shot against the 24-year-old phenom.

Superbon also defeated Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong in July 2020 at ONE: No Surrender, Giorgio Petrosyan in October 2021 at ONE: First Strike (to become the ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion), and Marat Grigorian in March 2022 at ONE X.

Superbon could demand a world title rematch with Chingiz Allazov

In January 2023, at ONE Fight Night 6, Superbon suffered a second-round knockout loss to Chingiz Allazov, which conceded the 26-pound golden belt to him. The result of that match was a surprise for many because fans thought that it would be a back-and-forth match.

Despite this setback, Superbon is still the No. 1 ranked divisional contender and can demand a world title rematch against 'Chinga', especially after that fantastic showing against Tawanchai from his last outing. It would be a must-watch matchup between the two kickboxing stars if a second installment of their rivalry will be scheduled.