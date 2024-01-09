WATCH: Superbon’s laser one-shot KO of Tayfun Ozcan at ONE Fight Night 11

After Superbon Singha Mawynn lost his ONE featherweight world title to Chingiz Allazov at ONE Fight Night 6 in January 2023 via second-round knockout, he needed an incredible bounce-back win to redeem himself and remain in the conversation for a world championship rematch.

Superbon did exactly that in his return fight in June 2023 at ONE Fight Night 11, when he knocked out Tayfun Ozcan in the second round of their featherweight kickboxing bout. This highlight-reel finish was posted by ONE Championship on their Instagram account recently.

They captioned the post with:

“INSANE 💥 Who’s next for Superbon? @superbon_banchamek⁠ #ONEChampionship #MartialArts#Kickboxing”

The former two-time ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion landed a picture-perfect left kick directly to the jaw of the Dutch-Turkish athlete and instantly sent him to the shadow realm with that one strike.

This kick was the signature attack of the 33-year-old Thai superstar, and he sets it up as the perfect counter in the tail-end of exchanges in the pocket, which often caught his opponents off guard, much like what happened to Ozcan.

Superbon came up short in title bid with close decision loss to Tawanchai

That incredible knockout finish of Ozcan has warranted Superbon a world title shot against reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai in the year-ender card of the world’s largest martial arts organization on December 22 at ONE Friday Fights 46, which went down inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

He brought his A-game in the match and tested the defending world champion on multiple occasions during the fight; however, he still came up short of winning his second world title in ONE Championship. Nevertheless, he was still able to put up a great performance against one of the best Muay Thai fighters today.