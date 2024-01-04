FREE FULL FIGHT: Tawanchai outclasses Superbon in Muay Thai masterpiece at ONE Friday Fights 46

The ONE Friday Fights 46 card has fittingly closed the year 2023 for the world’s largest martial arts organization.

The main event fight between Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Superbon Singha Maywnn delivered a memorable and barnburner match on December 22, 2023, inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The elite and top-flight match that the two displayed was posted by ONE Championship on its YouTube channel and had the following description:

“Relive the massive five-round striking battle between Thai megastars Tawanchai and Superbon for the ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Title in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 46! “

Saying that it was a back-and-forth affair was an understatement because both Thai superstars showed out by exchanging powerful strikes, specifically their respective signature kicks. Tawanchai targeted the lead leg of the Superbon, while Superbon attempted his patented head kick multiple times.

The biggest moment during the fight and the strike that likely spelled the difference was the leg kick that the defending world champion landed in the second round, where the challenger was visibly hurt.

Additionally, the 24-year-old phenom doubled down with the leg kicks in the final round to convince the judges, giving him the victory by points via majority decision, thus keeping the coveted 26-pound golden belt.

Tawanchai opens more opportunities for him in 2024 after retaining world title

After another incredible performance that thrilled combat sports fans around the world, Tawanchai has successfully retained his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title. This has opened up more opportunities for him in 2024.

The PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym representative could welcome a new challenger from the division, or he could be featured in more super fights by crossing over to kickboxing and challenging reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz Allazov in an attempt to be the next two-sport world champion.