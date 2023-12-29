“It was a piece of art” - Fans in sheer awe of the Muay Thai classic between Tawanchai and Superbon at ONE Friday Fights 46

The ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title fight between world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai and challenger Superbon Singha Mawynn exceeded expectations as the two headlined ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22 inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Both Tawanchai and Superbon gave everything they had throughout the five rounds of their gigantic battle, but eventually, Tawanchai eked out a majority decision win over the former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion to retain his world championship and improve his record to eight wins (with one loss) in the world's largest martial arts organization.

ONE Championship posted a few highlights of the bout, with the caption:

“Fast and furious 💨💢 What was your favorite moment from the epic battle between Tawanchai and Superbon? @tawanchay_pk @superbon_banchamek ”

This incredible back-and-forth clash between the two Thai superstars has garnered positive comments from fans, as users @dani_g2K, @nfshrs, @josexgabriel, @jc_argianto, @alfred.x, and @itszamiduhh praised the two for their great performance. They commented:

“The level was so high it felt like a chess match more than a Muay Thai fight”

“Only superbon can make Tawanchai show emotions during a fight.”

“It was a piece of art. This fight needs to be studied.”

“My question regarding “what to expect in superbon vs tawanchai fight?” post is answered. I’m the one who asked “will this be the fight where Tawanchai showed an expression?” Yep, he smiled lmao.”

“Tawanchai finally smiling and enjoying the bout. Not the easiest fight for sure but Superbon was really up for it. Would love to see them both squaring up over and over”

“Crazy how hard they fought each other and nobody got knocked out 😯 truly thai fighters are something else”

Screenshot of fans' comments

Tawanchai ready to take on more challengers in his reign as the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion

After successfully fending off arguably the biggest challenge of his career so far, Tawanchai is ready to welcome more challengers.

The 24-year-old Thai superstar could rematch Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, who is currently the No. 2-ranked contender in the division, and avenge his only loss under ONE banners. Other ranked challengers waiting in line for Tawanchai are Jo Nattawut, Jimmy Vienot and Luke Lessei.