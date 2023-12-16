WATCH: Superbon’s iconic head kick knockout of kickboxing GOAT Giorgio Petrosyan

When Superbon Singha Mawynn faced Giorgio Petrosyan for the inaugural ONE featherweight kickboxing world title in October 2021 at ONE: First Strike inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium, many believed that it would be an all-time classic because of the stylistic matchup between the two.

But the Thai superstar quickly cut the fight short with a picture-perfect strike that was heard across the combat sports community. This unbelievable victory by Superbon was reposted by ONE Championship on their YouTube channel.

They wrote the description with:

“Before former ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Superbon challenges Tawanchai for the ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Title on December 22 at ONE Friday Fights 46, relive his cold-blooded knockout of kickboxing GOAT Giorgio Petrosyan in 2021!”

It was a typical first round where the two fighters were feeling each other out. Superbon doubled down on his offense with kicks, while boxing combinations were the main weapon of choice for Petrosyan. The opening round was relatively close as both athletes inflicted damage on each other.

When the second round commenced, the Singha Mawynn Muay Thai representative stuck to his kicking game until he landed a beautiful right kick straight to the Italian legend’s jaw that instantly removed him from consciousness.

That win was a very special moment for Superbon because he not only captured the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title, but he also beat the widely-regarded GOAT of kickboxing in emphatic fashion.

Superbon wants the same success in featherweight Muay Thai as he fights for the world title

Superbon’s reign as the best featherweight kickboxer in the world was snapped by Chingiz Allazov in January 2023 with a second-round knockout, but the 33-year-old is determined to emulate this success in Muay Thai as he is set to challenge Tawanchai.

The former two-time ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion will be featured in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22, which will emanate inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, for a chance to become a two-sport world champion.

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Fight Night 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Fight Night 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.