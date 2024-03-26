Superbon points out the only way Marat Grigorian beats him in Bangkok rematch

At ONE Friday Fights 58, Superbon is looking to close out a rematch on the global stage with an old rival of his and claim ONE Championship gold at the same time.

The former divisional king and current top-ranked contender is set to meet No.2-ranked Marat Grigorian with the interim ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship on the line.

Whilst both men are out to win the title, April 5 is an also opportunity to settle their rivalry, in which each man has a siganture win over the other.

Having been stopped by Grigorian in devastating fashion many years ago, the Thai striker knows what to expect from his former foe.

He believes that there is only one way he can lose this matchup and that's by not having the gas tank to carry out his game plan effectively for the duration of the contest.

Superbon told ONE Championship that this isn't a big concern for him in this fight after how well his training camp has gone:

"There's only one way, and that's if I'm not fit enough. But right now, I'm at 100 percent. I can fight even tomorrow."

Superbon proved he can do it in his last fight with Marat Grigorian

If there were any doubts as to whether Superbon could keep up the same pace and avoid the power punches from Marat Grigorian, look no further than ONE X.

Their second meeting went the way of the former pound-for-pound number one as he put on a kickboxing masterclass to retain his world championship.

The former champion knows what he must do in order to beat Grigorian, but saying it is far easier than doing once they stand across from each other inside the revered Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

We will find out who walks away as the interim champion and winner of this trilogy series on April 5, when they go head-to-head once again live in Asia primetime.

ONE Friday Fights 58 will be available on the promotion's YouTube channel and the ONE Super App. Alternatively, check your local listing for more details.