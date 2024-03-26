If Superbon Singha Mawynn has a secret weapon, it's definitely his dynamite head kicks -- the same one he used to separate kickboxing demigod Giorgio Petrosyan from his senses back in 2021.

He plans to use this same secret weapon against a familiar foe next week to claim a piece of ONE Championship gold.

Superbon is set to face longtime rival Marat Grigorian in the main event at ONE Friday Fights 58: Superbon vs. Grigorian II. The event will be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, April 5th.

The winner will be crowned the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Superbon talked about his signature head kicks.

The 33-year-old Bangkok native said:

"I have many things. But to me, the head kick is the most important one of them for me. I can do it every time. If he is not careful, I can throw it."

That's a very stern warning coming from Superbon. But make no mistake about it, those head kicks are absolutely lethal and can come from any angle. Grigorian would best try to avoid getting hit clean with one of those, or it's going to be lights out.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Friday Fights 58: Superbon vs. Grigorian II live and absolutely free on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship's official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.

Superbon Singha Mawynn expects long fight against Marat Grigorian but will take KO if it's there

Despite his aforementioned knockout power, Superbon Singha Mawynn doesn't expect to get the tough Marat Grigorian out of there early, which shows he has the utmost respect for his opponent's fighting ability.

That being said, the 33-year-old states that he will have no problem going for the knockout if it presents itself.

He told ONE Championship:

"For me, I think I'm 60 or 70 percent confident that I'm going to beat him by points. But I'm gonna try my best to knock him out to get the bonus for my team."