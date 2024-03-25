"I didn't think too much" - Superbon admits he should have employed analytical approach in loss vs. Tawanchai

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn of Thailand admits he made a tactical error in his much heralded showdown with compatriot Tawanchai PK Saenchai last December.

He lost a five-round majority decision in a close fight at ONE Friday Fights 46 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Looking back on the entertaining scrap, the striking specialist says he would have fought differently in hindsight.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, he said he learned a lot about himself from the experience.

The Singha Mawynn Muay Thai representative said:

"I think I learned something that I never thought about before. It was that, in the game, I didn't think too much, I just kicked too fast and maybe that might have been my mistake. And he did good with his push kicks, teeps, during the fight."

The former kingpin is known as one of the most technical fighters in both Muay Thai and kickboxing. But he didn't show that in the fight against Tawanchai, and it cost him.

Thankfully, the Bangkok-based star will get the chance to right his wrongs in his next outing, when he goes for ONE Championship gold yet again.

Superbon Singha Mawynn to face Marat Grigorian for interim featherweight kickboxing gold at ONE Friday Fights 58

Former titleholder Superbon has the opportunity to become a ONE world champion yet again when he faces off with longtime rival Marat Grigorian for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title.

The two throw down in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 58: Superbon vs. Grigorian II, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, April 5.

It is the second meeting between the two in the world's largest martial arts organization, and their third meeting overall. Their rivalry stands at one win apiece.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Friday Fights 58 live and absolutely free via the ONE Super App, ONE Championship's official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.