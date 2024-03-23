Superbon says Father Time has already caught up to Marat Grigorian: "He's slower"

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn of Thailand believes his upcoming opponent, longtime rival Marat Grigorian, is past his prime and not the same fighter he was before.

The two have shared an intense rivalry over the years that sits at one win apiece. They are scheduled to meet for a third time, with very much on the line.

Superbon is facing off against former opponent Marat Grigorian in the main event at ONE Friday Fights 58: Superbon vs. Grigorian II. The event will be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, April 5th.

It's their second fight under the ONE Championship banner and their third fight overall. The winner will be crowned the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship's official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Superbon says Grigorian just simply isn't the same fighter and that it may be because of his age.

The Superbon Singha Mawynn representative stated:

"I think he's slower. So I think it's going to be easier for me to fight him this time."

Superbon wants to make his fights exciting for fans: "It's much better for everyone"

Superbon Singha Mawynn fully expects his hand raised in victory against Marat Grigorian at ONE Friday Fights 58 and with the world title around his waist. But the 33-year-old Thai icon says the belt isn't the end all be all.

Putting on a show for fans is much more important.

Superbon told ONE Championship:

"If I fight really, really badly and I win, it means nothing. Because like, people who support me, they give their time, [and if I fight badly] they lose their time for nothing. I think if we make a show, even if we lose or win, it's much better for everyone."