Superbon downplays Marat Grigorian, says he only beat Sitthichai because Thai superstar “is not the same as before”

Marat Grigorian's inspiring knockout over old rival Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong was arguably the best in his career, but Superbon Singha Mawynn isn't all that impressed.

The former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion said that while Grigorian had an incredible performance, Sitthichai wasn't at his best in the ONE 165 showdown.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Superbon said Grigorian only managed to score a knockout over Sitthichai because the Thai icon was already on the tail end of his prime.

Superbon said:

"For me, he fought well but he fought with the same style. But he beat Sitthichai because I think Sitthichai's body or his fitness is not the same as before."

Sitthichai and Grigorian have a long and storied rivalry that dates back to 2015, and the Thai superstar won the first four fights of their rivalry.

The Armenian star got his first win over the eight-time Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion in 2019 when he beat Sitthichai via decision at Glory 57.

Grigorian, though, scored the only knockout win in their rivalry when he finished Sitthichai with a vicious left hook in their sixth meeting, which was their first in ONE Championship, at ONE 165 in Tokyo.

Superbon believes Marat Grigorian has lost his power heading into world title match

Sitthichai isn't the only fighter Marat Grigorian has a rivalry with in ONE Championship.

Another man the three-time Glory Kickboxing world champion has a rivalry with is Superbon.

The two faced each other once at ONE X, when Superbon retained the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title against Grigorian in March 2022.

A couple of years later, the two rivals will meet for a second time in the promotion, this time for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5.

Superbon said in the same interview with ONE Championship that he's more than ready for Grigorian in their second world title matchup at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

The Thai superstar also alluded that Grigorian isn't as powerful as the previous time they met. He said:

"I think Marat Grigorian does not have the power he had before like during our first meeting. I think it has been less because he's been fighting for so long and maybe because he's getting old."