Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn is quite familiar with how Marat Grigorian operates.

The Thai striker has fought Grigorian twice, with both fierce combatants owning a win over the other.

That score will finally be settled on April 5, as they set battle anew in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 58 for the interim ONE featherweight kickboxing crown.

As the grudge match looms, Superbon remains uber-confident about getting the better of the decorated Armenian warrior.

After all, he believes Father Time has already caught up with Marat Grigorian.

Superbon said in an interview with ONE Championship:

"I think Marat Grigorian does not have the power he had before like during our first fight. I think it has been less because he's been fighting for so long and maybe because he's getting old."

It is worth noting that Superbon is actually a year older than the 32-year-old Hemmers Gym standout.

However, it appears the former 155-pound kickboxing king believes Grigorian is already on the decline.

By the looks of it, Superbon doesn't seem too impressed with the former GLORY lightweight champ's latest KO victory against his compatriot Sitthichai at ONE 165 last January.

We'll find out soon enough if Grigorian's skills have truly regressed at ONE Friday Fights 58.

The full event will emanate from Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok and is available free on ONE Championship's digital platforms.

Superbon says it's paramount to put on entertaining fights

Meanwhile, Superbon will enter his trilogy with Grigorian looking not just to reclaim 26 pounds of gold, but also to give the fans their money's worth.

In the same interview with ONE, the Thai megastar said he'd rather lose entertaining fights than win boring ones:

"If I fight really really bad and I win, it means nothing. Because people who support me, they give their time, [and if I fight badly] they lose their time for nothing. I think if we make a show, even if we lose or win, it's much better for everyone".