“One of the best kickboxers in the world” - Marat Grigorian ecstatic to finally knock rival Sitthichai out

Marat Grigorian and Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong have one of the greatest rivalries in modern kickboxing, and the latest matchup in their absurd series was a true classic.

Ariake Arena became the site for their sixth meeting against each other, with Grigorian effectively turning the rivalry’s tide in his favor.

Grigorian was 1-4 in the head-to-head matchup, but the way he took the win at ONE 165 practically erased the bitter memory of those four losses to Sitthichai.

With the Tokyo crowd getting unhinged with every strike thrown, Grigorian capitalized on his momentum and sent Sitthichai to the nether realms with a soul-crushing left hook in the third and final round.

A jubilant Grigorian knew his win against Sitthichai was crucial for his world title hunt, and he told ONE Championship commentator Mitch Chilson the importance of knocking out his eternal rival.

Marat Grigorian said:

“We had already [fought] for eight years at the top, eight years of fighting each other, and we are one of the best kickboxers in the world. I’m happy to win this again on KO on his body. I’m so happy and in Japan!

Grigorian and Sitthichai’s rivalry began outside of ONE Championship when they first met at Kunlun in 2015.

‘Killer Kid’ captured four straight decision wins over the Armenian star before Grigorian got a decision win of his own in 2019 at Glory.

The ONE 165 meeting between the two bitter foes was the first time that a knockout was recorded, and that win could push Grigorian to another shot at ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz Allazov.

Recap of Marat Grigorian’s KO win over Sitthichai

He may have ended the fight with a rib-altering knockout, but Marat Grigorian was actually on the defensive in the first round against Sitthichai.

The Thai superstar was piecing Grigorian up in the first three minutes before the 32-year-old started heating up in the second.

Grigorian pushed the tempo in the second round and strung together combinations that kept Sitthichai on the defensive. Grigorian even sent Sitthichai to the canvas with a sickening knee, but referee Olivier Coste ruled it a no-knockdown since Grigorian accidentally clinched, which is illegal in kickboxing.

Despite the illegal knockdown, Grigorian knew he had Sitthichai hurt and finished the job in the third round.

Grigorian went into an offensive barrage in the third and blasted Sitthichai with a well-placed hook to the body that put the latter out for the count.