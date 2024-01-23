WATCH: Marat Grigorian shows pure power in high-octane bout against Dutch legend Andy Souwer

There is no feeling that can propel a combat sports athlete to a heightened level of excitement quite like finishing an opponent, and kickboxing titan Marat Grigorian has done that multiple times throughout his career.

After making his way to ONE Championship in December 2020, he immediately made himself known to the promotion's fans by knocking out Russia’s Ivan Kondratev to secure his spot in the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix.

His opponent in the quarterfinals? Kickboxing legend Andy Souwer.

Nonstop action immediately ensued during their October 2021 clash, with Grigorian’s relentless pressure allowing him to draw first blood and knock the Dutchman down with a well-placed left hand to the head.

Souwer would find his way back on his feet, but while he had his own shining moments, the talented Grigorian was way too much to overcome and the Dutchman eventually bowed to the Armenian’s onslaught in the second round.

After a hard-fought performance, it would turn out to be the last in Souwer’s illustrious career, as he announced his retirement inside the ONE circle.

Marat Grigorian rematches Thai rival

Prolific striker Marat Grigorian is headed to the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, on Sunday, January 28, as he takes on longtime rival Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong in a 156.5-pound catchweight kickboxing bout at ONE 165.

Sitthichai has gotten the better of Grigorian four out of five times and despite being the one to get the most recent win, the latter will want to be the first to get the finish in their long saga.

However, Sitthichai has ramped up his training in recent days and appears in peak condition to break Grigorian’s heart all over again.

