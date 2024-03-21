Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn is all about giving fans their money's worth.

While the Thai fan favorite is the ultimate competitor who wants to win at all costs, he also aims to entertain his followers with breathtaking displays.

So much so that Superbon claimed he didn't mind falling short from time to time, as long as it was against a formidable opponent in an eventful fight.

In an interview with ONE, Superbon explained his disdain for figuring in boring matches.

"If I fight really really bad and I win, it means nothing. Because people who support me, they give their time, [and if I fight badly] they lose their time for nothing. I think if we make a show, even if we lose or win, it's much better for everyone".

Superbon certainly goes the extra mile to make sure audiences are left mesmerized by his graceful fighting style each time he graces the ONE ring.

The 33-year-old crowd-pleaser puts on a show using his wide variety of breathtaking kicks from every imaginable angle.

The Bangkok-based fighter also loves taking risks just to appease viewers, as we've seen in his last outing against Tawanchai PK Saenchai at ONE Fight Night 46 last year.

Although Superbon ultimately lost via majority decision after five rounds, he still accomplished his goal of giving fans a memorable spectacle.

Superbon wants to turn heads against Marat Grigorian

After a quick transition to Muay Thai, Superbon will return to kickboxing next month in a bid to capture 26 pounds of gold anew.

The striking maestro will duke it out with familiar foe Marat Grigorian, with the victor being crowned as the interim ONE featherweight kickboxing king by night's end.

Superbon certainly left plenty of jaws on the floor after putting Giorgio Petrosyan and Tayfun Ozcan to sleep using his wicked head kicks. Let's see if he can add another entry to his highlight reel against the tough Armenian star.

ONE Friday Fights 58: Superbon vs Girigorian II will air on April 5, free of charge on ONE Championship's digital platforms.