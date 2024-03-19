WATCH: Thai superstar Superbon drills crafty two-hit fake combo in preparation for world title clash against Marat Grigorian

There are many factors that comprise of a fighter's success when they go out to fight their opponent, and being well-prepared easily tops that list.

Come April 5 inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, ONE Championship's best strikers are coming out to add another win to their resumes, and Superbon Singha Mawynn would love nothing more than to get his fifth under the promotion.

His opponent on that date will be a familiar foe as Marat Grigorian meets him again for a third time. Their trilogy bout will be over the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world championship at ONE Friday Fights 58.

Superbon knows of the power that Grigorian possesses as he was knocked out in under a minute when they first met in 2018, but the Thai star fared much better in the rematch. He took home both the win and defended his status as the then-ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion at ONE X.

ONE Championship recently shared a clip from Superbon's training showing him working on his feints, which he could very well be preparing to unleash against the Armenian star.

ONE kickboxing world champion foresees 50/50 clash for Superbon vs. Grigorian III

Fans of the art of kickboxing are eagerly awaiting for April 5 to come around and reigning ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella is among them.

Di Bella is also booked to fight at the event in defense of his world title against Prajanchai PK Saenchai, but that has not stopped him from commenting on Superbon and Grigorian's trilogy match.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Di Bella made it clear that both men are at the top of their game and picking an outright winner is extremely difficult.

