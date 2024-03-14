“It’s a 50/50 fight for me” – Jonathan Di Bella on the fence for Marat Grigorian-Superbon world title tilt

ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella is looking forward to catching the interim featherweight kickboxing clash between Marat Grigorian and Superbon Singha Mawynn next month. He feels both fighters have solid shots at winning, leaving the outcome still to be decided.

The Grigorian-Superbon tiff headlines ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5 and will air live from the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. It is a clash between the top contenders in the featherweight kickboxing division, currently ruled by reigning champion Chingiz Allazov.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Jonathan Di Bella shared his thoughts on the interim featherweight kickboxing title clash, seeing it easily going either way. The Canadian-Italian champion said:

“I don’t know. I don’t know. Marat’s looking good, Marat’s looking good. Yeah, it was interesting to see what happened against Sitthichai. But I like Superbon too. Superbon’s style is good too, so it’s a 50/50 fight for me.”

Watch the interview below:

While he has his eye on the Grigorian-Superbon clash, Di Bella is also busy preparing for his own title showdown at ONE Friday Fights 58. There, he will defend the strawweight kickboxing world title against the division’s Muay Thai king Prajanchai PK Saenchai in an all-champion clash.

It will be Di Bella’s second defense of his world title after retaining it the first time with a unanimous decision victory over Australian challenger Danial Williams in October.

Jonathan Di Bella not ruling out competing in MMA and Muay Thai as well

Jonathan Di Bella is sticking to kickboxing for now but admits he has given competing in MMA and Muay Thai some thought and is not ruling out such a possibility.

Currently the ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion, the 27-year-old Team Di Bella Kickboxing standout said that his immediate goal is to be the best in his lane before dipping his hands into other disciplines.

Following his successful first defense of his world title in October over Australian challenger Danial Williams, he said the following at the post-event press conference:

“Maybe, yeah [competing in MMA or Muay Thai]. I was thinking about it. But I want to be one of the best pound-for-pound kickboxers and that’s my goal.”

Di Bella will once again try to prove his standing as a top-class kickboxer when he defends his world title against strawweight Muay Thai king Prajanchai PK Saenchai at ONE Friday Fights 58.