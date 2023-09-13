Jonathan Di Bella training in multiple Brooklyn gyms ahead of title defense vs. Danial Williams

ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella is doing the rounds of gyms in Brooklyn in preparation for his first title defense next month.

The 27-year-old Canadian-Italian champion will get his first test as the king of his division against Australian challenger Danial Williams at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video on October 6 in Bangkok.

As he prepares for the big fight, Jonathan Di Bella said that he and his team are going around the different gyms in their area to adapt to different styles and sparring partners to come up with a better suited game plan against Danial Williams.

The Team Di Bella Kickboxing standout shared to ONE Championship in an interview:

“I switch around and I train at a lot of boxing gyms in New York. My dad’s friends have a bunch of gyms, so we go there. We mostly go around Brooklyn. We don’t have one specific place.”

Jonathan Di Bella introduced himself to ONE fight fans in a grand way last October, winning the inaugural ONE strawweight kickboxing world title in his promotional debut.

He took the measure of the ‘Fighting Rooster’ Zhang Peimian of China to get the championship-clinching victory by way of unanimous decision.

Meanwhile, looking to make it a short reign for Jonathan Di Bella is Danial Williams, who is making another go at a kickboxing world title.

‘Mini T’ attempted to seize the ONE flyweight kickboxing gold from reigning champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 back in March as a late-replacement opponent. He failed in his bid, knocked out in the third round of the contest.

But Williams remains undeterred and is in fact confident of coming up with a better performance and win in his next fight, given that he has more time to prepare for it.

ONE Fight Night 15 is happening at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.