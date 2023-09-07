Jonathan Di Bella won’t judge Danial Williams based on Superlek loss: “It doesn’t really count”

Jonathan Di Bella won’t overlook Danial Williams because of his recent loss.

On October 6, Di Bella returns to action for the first time since becoming the inaugural ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion. The Canadian-Italian’s first title defense will be against Danial Williams, a multi-sport fighter with the heart and aggression to pull off the upset.

Williams last fought on March 24, losing a short-notice world title bout against Superlek for the ONE flyweight kickboxing throne. Due to the knockout defeat, some fans and fighters are underestimating the chances of ‘Mini T’ winning his next fight. Di Bella is not one of those people.

During an interview with ONE, Di Bella had this to say about potentially overlooking Williams because of his loss against Superlek:

“At 135 pounds on a few days’ notice against one of the best legends in the world, it doesn’t really count.”

Jonathan Di Bella’s ONE Champions debut took place in October 2022 against Zhang Peimian. The undefeated kickboxer made a statement in the inaugural ONE strawweight kickboxing world title fight by securing a unanimous decision win after five action-packed rounds.

Meanwhile, Danial Williams hasn’t lost focus of his lifelong goal of becoming a ONE world champion. Although he’s been unsuccessful twice, ‘Mini T’ knows his time will come. The question is, will that special moment be on October 6?

Jonathan Di Bella vs. Danial Williams is one of three world title matchups scheduled for ONE Fight Night 15, which takes place inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

The highly-anticipated event can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an Amazon Prime Video subscription.