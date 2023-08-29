Danial Williams plans to push Jonathan Di Bella to his mental limit: “I haven't seen anyone test it”

Australian-Thai firecracker ‘Mini T’ Danial Williams can’t wait to step back into the ring for his next fight, and he wants to seize the moment to finally become a ONE world champion.

Williams is set to face ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video. The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, October 6.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Williams said he plans on pushing Di Bella mentally, which no one before him has ever done.

‘Mini T’ said:

“So I'm gonna use my strengths and my willpower just early and really, that's what I want to do, to just to test his mental will as well, because I haven't seen him being tested there in previous battles. I haven't seen anyone test it.”

If he can defeat Di Bella, Williams will get one step closer to turning his dreams into reality. ‘Mini T’ aspires to hold three world titles in three different sports under the ONE Championship banner, and kickboxing gold is the first order of business for the 30-year-old veteran.

Looking to push the pace, Williams expects an absolute barburner with Di Bella. He added:

“This means I hope I will be able to deliver a good shot, he gives me a good shot and then I come back really hard with power.”

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.

