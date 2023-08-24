Danial Williams says striking is his comfort zone: “It’s very easy for me to jump back into it”

Multi-sport phenom ‘Mini T’ Danial Williams can’t wait to return to pure striking when he steps into the ONE Championship ring for his next match.

Williams has spent the last few years focusing on his budding mixed martial arts career. When he makes his highly anticipated comeback in October, it will be in a sport he is more than just familiar with.

‘Mini T’ Danial Williams is set to challenge Jonathan Di Bella for the ONE strawweight kickboxing world title at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, October 6, and Williams says he will be more than ready to meet Di Bella head-on.

The Australian-Thai superstar told Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview:

“I just know what to expect and I have a bit more time to know what to expect from him and to prepare for things.”

One reason Williams believes he will finally capture ONE gold is because he says focusing solely on one sport in training has allowed him to zero in on the skills that matter. ‘Mini T’ added:

“The main focus has been purely kickboxing and not jumping into the different martial arts. Between MMA, Muay Thai, and kickboxing, I definitely know Muay Thai is the easiest to manage in terms of training, you know, simply because that's just been my longest martial art. So it's very easy for me to jump back into it.”

Can Williams take the strawweight kickboxing belt from Di Bella?

Fans can catch all of the action of ONE Fight Night 15 live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.

