Danial Williams fixated on becoming a world champion: “This is my opportunity now”

Strawweight sensation and multi-sport phenom ‘Mini T’ Danial Williams knows a big fight when he has one on his hands. And nothing can be bigger than his next fight at the moment.

The fearsome Australian-Thai striker Williams is set to challenge reigning ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella for the coveted golden strap. The two will lock horns at ONE Fight Night 15: Tawanchai vs. Superbon on Prime Video.

The event will be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, October 6.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Williams reiterated that he is completely focused on the task at hand, and confident he can get the job done against Di Bella.

The 30-year-old ‘Mini T’ said:

“This is my opportunity now. The next eight weeks are just gonna be full [of training]. No distractions. Just work to be the best I can be after the 20 years of martial arts I have done.”

Williams is a multi-sport wonder, having competed in Muay Thai, kickboxing, and even mixed martial arts under the ONE Championship banner. However, he suffered major setbacks in the biggest fights of his career against reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon and most recently against ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9.

That being said, this opportunity against Di Bella is something ‘Mini T’ does not want to go to waste, which is why he’s pulling out all the stops in training camp to make sure he comes fully prepared.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 15 live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.