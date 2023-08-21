Danial Williams relishes second opportunity to claim ONE Championship gold: “I’ve got a lot to prove”

Danial Williams recognizes the incredible opportunity on his hands, as he joins the stacked ONE Fight Night 15: Tawanchai vs. Superbon on Prime Video card on October 6.

After all, not many fighters are given a chance for a second straight crack at a world title after falling short in their last outing.

Fresh from his admirable and gutsy performance against the mighty Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE Fight Night 8, Williams will challenge Jonathan di Bella for his ONE strawweight kickboxing world title inside Bangkok’s legendary Lumpinee Stadium.

The Australian-Thai slugger, who has also competed in MMA and Muay Thai bouts under the ONE banner, was extremely grateful for another opportunity to realize his lifelong dream.

‘Mini T’ said in an interview with the Singapore-based promotion:

“It would mean everything [to win a ONE world yitle]. This is going to be like fighting myself in there because I’ve got a lot to prove."

Danial Williams getting another title shot after coming off a loss may seem unfair, but it is indeed a special case.

The 30-year-old was initially preparing to face Rui Botelho last March but courageously stepped in on short notice when Rodtang pulled out of his fight with Superlek due to injury.

Williams moved up in weight to face the bigger Superlek and fought valiantly despite being physically dwarfed by the Thai destroyer. He eventually succumbed to a violent barrage in round thre but earned the admiration and respect of fans in the arena and those watching at home.

Even ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong lauded him for stepping up. By the looks of it, the promotion’s head honcho is rewarding him with another chance at glory.

Williams will now be fighting in his natural weight class and has ample time to prepare against Di Bella. Let’s see how he’ll fare this time around.

Three world titles will be on the line ONE Fight Night 15. The entire card will air live in US primetime free of charge for Prime Video members in North America.