Danial Williams focused on kickboxing to overcome Jonathan Di Bella: “This is how it’s going to be done”

While Danial Williams has become a fan favorite for his willingness to fight any opponent in any ruleset, it hasn’t always led to the best results. However, one thing has remained – ‘Mini T’ has always shown his ability to adapt and put on entertaining fights during his tenure in ONE Championship.

Having put together a run in the strawweight MMA division, faced Rodtang Jitmuangnon in Muay Thai, and battled Superlek Kiatmoo9 in kickboxing, Williams has been there and done it all inside the circle.

That being said, this all or nothing approach has left him feeling short-changed in terms of his actual success and accomplishments under the ONE Championship banner.

At ONE Fight Night 15 on October 6, Williams will once again challenge for a world title belt when he faces ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella.

This time around, Williams has made sure to specifically tailor his training camp to ensure that he can perform to the very best of his ability on fight night.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Danial Williams spoke about the lessons he has taken from his recent fights and how he has carried that with him into this training camp.

The Australia-based fighter said:

“Before I was still training all the sports, but the learning curve from the last couple of fights is to focus on one area first, and this is how it’s going to be done.”

North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch all the action from ONE Fight Night 15 live in U.S. primetime on Friday, October 6.