Jonathan Di Bella expects respectful Danial Williams: “This is one of the nice guys”

Reigning and undisputed ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella is back in action soon, and he’s excited to square off with one of the most exciting fighters in ONE Championship.

Di Bella is set to defend his ONE gold against multi-sport phenom ‘Mini T’ Danial Williams at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video this October. The event will be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, and Di Bella can’t wait to throw down with his Australian-Thai counterpart.

While Williams has dabbled in various disciplines in ONE Championship, facing the absolute best in Muay Thai, kickboxing, and most recently mixed martial arts, Di Bella says ‘Mini T’ stands out because he’s such an upstanding individual.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Di Bella talked about Williams and how he appreciates the respect the Australian-Thai star always shows.

Di Bella said:

“This is one of the nice guys in this sport in this promotion. I imagine there's not going to be much trash talk. I haven't spoken to him. I never spoke to him. But yeah, just business for me. I'm just going in there and again trying to get the job done.”

See the interview below:

Don’t expect to hear these guys trade anything but their best combinations in the ring. They aren’t known for their pre-fight banter or trash talk, and are two of the most standup gentlemen in the world’s largest martial arts promotion.

Fans can catch all of the action of ONE Fight Night 15 live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.

