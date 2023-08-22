Jonathan Di Bella originally planned to fight Danial Williams in the U.S. back in May

The upcoming showdown between reigning ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella, and multi-sport phenom ‘Mini T’ Danial Williams caught everyone by surprise when it was added to an already stacked ONE Fight Night 15 card.

But Di Bella always knew he would cross paths with Williams sooner or later, and even wanted to fight him earlier this year.

Speaking to South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Di Bella said that he wanted to fight Williams as early as ONE Fight Night 10 last May.

The strawweight kickboxing king said:

“He called me out. And then I saw they [ONE] had that Denver card. I’m like, ‘what a perfect kickboxing match to be on the Denver show in America.’ So I thought about that one, and I was pushing for that in Denver, but it didn’t work out. But now it’s happening.” [1:15 onwards]

ONE Fight Night 10 was the historic first-ever live on-ground U.S. event for ONE Championship, which took place before a sold-out crowd at the 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado.

Now that his contract situation with ONE Championship is all sorted, Di Bella wants to defend his gold against the absolute best that the world has to offer. Up next for him is Williams, who is certainly no easy task.

Reigning ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella is set to defend the golden strap against Danial Williams. The two will do battle at ONE Fight Night 15: Tawanchai vs. Superbon on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, October 6.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 15 live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.