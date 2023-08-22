Jonathan Di Bella gives props to Danial Williams for readiness to fight: “You got to give respect”

At ONE Fight Night 15, Jonathan Di Bella will defend his ONE strawweight world championship for the first time.

Standing across from him inside the circle on October 6 will be an opponent that Di Bella knows is there to throw down for all of the fans at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Through his run in ONE Championship, Danial Williams has become a fan favorite for his willingness to put on firefights regardless of the rule set. Back at ONE Fight Night 8, Williams solidified this status by taking a late-notice fight to salvage the main event with no time to prepare for his opponent.

Stepping up to the plate when no one else would, ‘Mini T’ faced Superlek Kiatmoo9 for the flyweight kickboxing world championship. Though he may have come up short on that occasion against one of the best strikers in the world, Williams received praise for even taking on such a formidable task at the very last minute.

During an interview with the South China Morning Post, Jonathan Di Bella showed respect for his upcoming opponent for his willingness to throw himself in at the deep end when called upon:

“At the last minute, he took it. On the weekend, like with a few days notice, like when [no one else wanted it] or pulled out. So you got to give your hats off to the guy. You got to give respect. Nobody else did that on the card.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Fight Night 15 will air live and free in US primetime via Prime Video for North American viewers with an active subscription.