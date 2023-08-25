Danial Williams laments how different MMA striking is compared to Muay Thai and kickboxing

Australian-Thai striker Danial Williams has learned from experience that the striking game in mixed martial arts is different from those in kickboxing and Muay Thai.

One of the fighters in ONE Championship who is competing in all three disciplines, ‘Mini T’ said that to fully appreciate MMA striking, one has to engage in it.

Danial Williams shared this in an interview with Sportskeeda, saying:

“Watching MMA as an onlooker, looking and saying that their striking is so bad, like thinking that I could outstrike MMA fighters, but now I've stepped in and I know how difficult it is. We got to worry about so many other things.”

Since making his promotional debut in April 2021, 30-year-old Williams has competed in four MMA matches, winning three of them.

For his next fight, the Perth native will be swinging anew to kickboxing and vie for the ONE strawweight world title.

Daniel Williams will challenge reigning world champion Jonathan Di Bella of Canada at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video on October 6 in Bangkok.

“Mini T’ is making another go at a kickboxing world title after his failed attempt to seize the flyweight gold back in March in a short-notice fight against world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Last time around, Danial Williams, who was a late-replacement challenger, tried his best to keep in step with Superlek. And while he had his moments, particularly in the early goings, he could not go over the hump before losing by knockout in the third round.

It is something, he said, he will try to avoid in his clash with Jonathan Di Bella, who is making a first defense of the world title he claimed in October last year in his promotional debut.

ONE Fight Night 15 is happening at the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.