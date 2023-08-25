Danial Williams’ newfound mentality to help him triumph in ‘do or die’ battle against Jonathan Di Bella

‘Mini T’ Danial Williams is flipping through every chapter of a kickboxing textbook to ensure he’s fully prepared for his next assignment inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

At ONE Fight Night 15 on Friday, September 29, the Australian-Thai slugger meets ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella for a world title fight. Their clash will emanate live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

As he prepares himself for yet another litmus test on the global stage of the promotion, the 30-year-old sees his mindset as one of the key factors heading into this fight for gold.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Danial Williams said:

“I see myself winning this fight just with my mentality. I just gotta, you know, it's do or die in there for me.”

‘Mini T’ has proved his readiness to participate in a barnburner contest whenever the promotion needs him to do so. But with some memorable wins, there have been a couple of defeats recently that have left him feeling uneasy.

The Perth native slumped to a knockout loss to Jeremy Miado at ONE on Prime Video 3 last year. When he took on another short-notice fight against Superlek Kiatmoo9 this past March, his lights were switched off once more.

In need of a victory now, Danial Williams promises to put in his best performance yet as he seeks to add the most coveted prize in martial arts to his trophy cabinet.

ONE Fight Night 15 will be available live and free for North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription in U.S. primetime on September 29.