Danial Williams on getting another world title shot: “I never lost hope of my dream”

Multi-sport phenom ‘Mini T’ Danial Williams is on a personal quest to capture three world titles in ONE Championship in three different sports. However, that hasn’t always panned out for him.

The 30-year-old Australian-Thai firecracker has dropped his last two bouts. He was knocked out by highly regarded Filipino strawweight Jeremy ‘The Jaguar’ Miado and most recently by reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9.

But despite the devastating setbacks, Danial Williams remains optimistic that he can still achieve his lofty goals, and that all starts with his next fight. Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Williams said he’s trying his best to stay motivated in the face of constant adversity. ‘Mini T’ said:

“It was a bit of a scare with the last fight. I felt I had to do a lot more for the next few fights to get that title shot again, which I was willing to do so I never lost hope of my dream. But I’m thankful that it has arrived now.”

Will his perseverance manifest into the highly coveted ONE Championship gold? We’ll find out in his next fight.

‘Mini T’ Danial Williams is set to face reigning ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video. The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, October 6th.

Fans can catch all of the action of ONE Fight Night 15 live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.

