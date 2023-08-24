Danial Williams staying positive after dealing with setbacks: “I’m not giving up on my dream”

In the first step toward realizing his dream of being a three-sport ONE world champion, Danial Williams will be part of the promotion’s return to Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on October 6.

ONE Fight Night 15 is scheduled to bring fight fans three massive ONE world title fights, including a ONE strawweight kickboxing championship class between reigning world titleholder Jonathan Di Bella and Australian-Thai challenger Danial Williams.

With 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold hanging in the balance, Danial Williams is determined to deliver the performance of his life and take a giant leap toward achieving his ultimate goal inside the circle.

“I’m not giving up on my dream, so this match, it feels absolutely amazing that I'm slowly getting there,” Williams told Sportskeeda MMA.

Danial Willaims goes into the bout carrying a bevy of experience in kickboxing, Muay Thai, and MMA. That versatility and experience will undoubtedly help him compete with a fighter who has yet to lose a fight in his combat sports career thus far.

Jonathan Di Bella heads to the Mecca of Muay Thai riding the moment of an 11-0 record, including a decisive unanimous decision victory over ‘Fighting Rooster’ Zhang Peimian to capture the strawweight kickboxing crown at ONE 162 last year.

Will Danial Williams take the first step toward his dream of three-sport glory, or will the precision striking prowess of Jonathan Di Bella prove to be too much for ‘Mini T’ to overcome?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 15 live and for free in U.S. primetime on October 6.