Danial Williams is heading into Jonathan Di Bella fight with a “do or die” mentality

Danial Williams is going into his ONE world title tilt against Jonathan Di Bella with a do-or-die attitude.

On October 6, Williams will return to the Circle determined to finally feel 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold around his waist. To accomplish that feat, he will need to go through a man who has never once lost in his combat sports career, Jonathan Di Bella.

The two men will meet at ONE Fight Night 15 with Di Bella’s ONE strawweight kickboxing world championship on the line. Weeks away from what could be his final shot at a ONE world title, Danial Williams revealed that he is going into the bout believing that it will be either do or die this fall.

“I feel like because this is in my control, this is do or die. That’s how I’m treating it,” Williams told ONE Championship.

Danial Williams goes into the contest with most of his wins under the ONE banner coming in mixed martial arts. But that does not mean ‘Mini T’ can’t handle his own in the 10-ounce gloves. Williams has amassed a solid 24 career wins between Muay Thai and kickboxing.

That experience will come in handy against a Canadian-Italian standout who has dispatched every man that has stepped in front of him thus far.

Jonathan Di Bella captured the ONE strawweight world title in October 2022, defeating ‘Fighting Rooster’ Zhang Peimian via a decisive unanimous decision. Nearly a year later, Di Bella returns to defend the world title against one of the promotion’s most versatile fighters.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 15 live and for free in U.S. primetime on October 6.