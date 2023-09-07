Jonathan Di Bella pumped to go toe-to-toe with ‘one of the best’ Danial Williams

Jonathan Di Bella was thrilled to accept his upcoming fight against Danial Williams.

Di Bella made his ONE Championship debut in October 2022. The undefeated kickboxer was matched up against hard-hitting teenager Zhang Peimian for the inaugural ONE strawweight kickboxing world title, leading to a five-round war.

Once the dust settled at ONE 162, Di Bella emerged victorious by unanimous decision. Since then, the Canadian-Italian hasn’t returned to defend his throne. Luckily, he is scheduled for an action-packed matchup later his year.

On October 6, Di Bella looks to defend his throne against Williams, a three-sport athlete with plenty of experience under the ONE banner. The strawweight kickboxing matchup is one of three world title matchups scheduled for ONE Fight Night 15.

During an interview with ONE, Di Bella had this to say about accepting the fight against ‘Mini T’:

“They offered me the fight, and I accepted it right away. He’s an exciting fighter. He’s one of the best in the division.”

Jonathan Di Bella has proven to be a dangerous threat for any strawweight fighter on the ONE roster. With that said, he must be ready for an intense battle, as Danial Williams should never be underestimated.

Williams has fought in three sports under the ONE banner, leading to promotional records of 3-1 in MMA, 0-1 in kickboxing, and 0-1 in Muay Thai. ‘Mini T’ has earned plenty of respect, but he’s still focused on accomplishing his lifelong goal of becoming a ONE world champion.

Jonathan Di Bella vs. Danial Williams is one of many intriguing matchups taking place inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on October 6.

ONE Fight Night 15 can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.