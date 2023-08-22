Danial Williams can feel the pressure in Jonathan Di Bella world title showdown: “A make or break point for me”

Australian-Thai striker Danial Williams considers his upcoming fight as make-or-break in relation to his push to win a world title.

‘Mini T’ will make another go at a championship title on October 6 at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video in Bangkok, challenging reigning world champion Jonathan Di Bella for the ONE strawweight kickboxing strap.

It is a second straight title shot for Danial Williams after his failed bid in a short-notice clash last March for the ONE flyweight kickboxing gold against world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9.

In an interview with Sportskeeda, the 30-year-old fighter from Perth shared that there is definitely pressure to deliver at this key juncture of his career. But at the same time, he feels confident with more time to prepare than in his previous title shot.

Danial Williams said:

“Sure. Yeah, this fight, at this point, it’s so important. This match is so important to me. You know, I feel like this one is within my control.”

He added:

“I’ve got plenty of time for preparation. I had plenty of time to study my opponent. I had plenty of time to get similar sparring partners and yeah, like I said, this fight is in my control. So it does definitely feel like a make or break point for me.”

Against Superlek previously, Danial Williams came in as a late replacement after original opponent Rodtang Jitmuangnon had to withdraw because of injury.

The Kao Sok Muay Thai/Scrappy MMA standout tried hard to keep in step with Superlek, especially in the early goings, but just could not go over the hump before being knocked out in the third round.

It is a result he looks to avoid when he collides with Jonathan Di Bella, who is making his first defense after winning the inaugural ONE strawweight kickboxing world title last October.

ONE Fight Night 15 will go down at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.