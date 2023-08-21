Danial Williams enters Jonathan Di Bella fight with chip on his shoulder: “I’ve got to prove to myself that I deserve it”

Australian-Thai fighter Danial Williams is making another go at a world title in October and is determined more than ever to show that he deserves it.

‘Mini T’ is to take on Canadian world champion Jonathan Di Bella for the ONE strawweight kickboxing world title on October 6 at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video at the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

The contest will mark Danial Williams’ second straight stab at a world title after challenging ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 on short notice in his last match back in March. He, however, lost by knockout in the second round.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the 30-year-old Scrappy MMA/Kao Sok Muay Thai affiliate reiterated his goal of winning a world title notwithstanding the not-so-easy path he has been made to take.

Danial Williams said:

“The world title has been my goal since I started. It’s been a really hard journey getting there, and this is where I’m finding myself. I’ve got to prove to myself that I deserve it.”

Danial Williams made his ONE Championship debut in April 2021, taking to the limit Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon before bowing by unanimous decision in a catchweight Muay Thai clash.

Since then, he has steadily established himself as one of the hard-hitters in the lower weight classes, something he is looking to take to another level by becoming world champion.

Jonathan Di Bella, meanwhile, will be making his first title defense after becoming ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion in his promotional debut last October, when he defeated Zhang Peimian of China by unanimous decision.

ONE Fight Night 15 is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.