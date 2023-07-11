Free full fight: Superlek obliterates Danial Williams in successful world title defense

ONE Championship shared the entire fight footage of Superlek Kiatmoo9’s world title defense against Danial Williams.

At ONE Fight Night 8 on March 24, 'The Kicking Machine' was supposed to defend his ONE flyweight kickboxing world championship for the first time against Rodtang Jitmuangnon. Unfortunately, ‘The Iron Man’ pulled out with an injury, leading to Williams being rebooked to fight the Kiatmoo9 affiliate.

‘Mini T’ showcased his heart with a valiant effort at ONE Fight Night 8 but ultimately came up short. In the third round, ‘The Kicking Machine’ knocked out the Aussie with a vicious combination. Four months later, ONE re-shared the fight on YouTube with the caption saying:

“Ahead of ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion Superlek’s Muay Thai showdown with Russian striking superstar Tagir Khalilov on July 14, relive his show-stopping knockout of Aussie-Thai star Danial Williams at ONE Fight Night 8!”

Three months after knocking out Danial Williams, Superlek Kiatmoo9 returned to the ONE flyweight Muay Thai division for the first time since December 2022. The Thai superstar was matched up against Nabil Anane, leading to the Kiatmoo9 affiliate securing a first-round knockout and his third win in the calendar year.

On July 14, ‘The Kicking Machine’ looks to continue his dominant year with another win at ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video. The reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion will headline the event in a Muay Thai bout against Tagir Khalilov, who is coming off back-to-back first-round knockouts.

ONE Fight Night 12 goes down at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

Poll : 0 votes