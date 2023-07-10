Superlek sees no problem in quick turnaround of fights: “I hardly got hurt”

Superlek Kiatmoo9 doesn’t mind stepping into the ONE Championship ring twice in less than a month.

The reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion is back in action at ONE Fight Night 12: Superlek vs. Khalilov on July 14 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Mere weeks after knocking out Nabil Anane at ONE Friday Fights 22, Superlek will face Russian knockout artist Tagir Khalilov in a flyweight Muay Thai bout in Bangkok.

Superlek told ONE Championship in an interview that he’s perfectly fine after his bout against Anane, and facing Khalilov this Friday isn’t a problem at all:

“I didn't have any injuries from the last fight. So, I have no problem to continue my training. Fortunately, the last fight I was able to do according to my game plan. So, I hardly got hurt and ready for my next fight with Tagir.”

The fight against Anane was supposed to be a tough test for Superlek, but the Thai superstar showed the world why he’s regarded as among the best of the current era.

Despite standing seven inches shorter than the 6-foot-2 Anane, Superlek charged at the two-division WBC Muay Thai world champion at an overwhelming pace.

Superlek initially gauged how to cut the distance between him and the 19-year-old phenom in the first few moments of the opening round. Once he found his footing, ‘The Kicking Machine’ put on unrelenting pressure and eventually body shot KO’d the young star.

Superlek will now face a fighter of a similar build, and all signs are pointing to a potential barnburner.

Khalilov is coming off two straight first-round finishes, and ‘Samingpri’ is fully capable of slugging it out with the best of them. Though he lost his ONE Championship debut against Rodtang via split decision, that match alone was a testament to Khalilov’s tenacity and toughness.

ONE Fight Night 12 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

