Superlek has no interest in fighting fellow Thai Petchtanong Petchfergus

Staying true to his preference not to battle fellow Thai world champions, ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo0 has no plans of facing off with his bantamweight counterpart Petchtanong Petchfergus anytime soon.

Both Superlek and Petchtanong are recent additions to ONE Championship’s list of champions.

Petchtanong, 37, became ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion last November, seizing the belt from erstwhile division king Hiroki Akimoto of Japan by split decision. 27-year-old Superlek, meanwhile, won the vacant flyweight kickboxing gold back in January, winning by unanimous decision over Daniel Puertas of Spain.

Despite competing on the kickboxing lane with Petchtanong, ‘The Kicking Machine’ would rather channel his attention to other challenges instead. He made this known in a recent interview with ONE Championship, saying:

“No, I’m not at all thinking of calling out Petchtanong.”

It is the same stance that he has with ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon, even though he is the No. 1-ranked contender in the division. Superlek said he would rather take on others first and wait for the right time than battle ‘The Iron Man’ for the title.

Superlek will be in action this week at ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video in Bangkok.

He is up against Russian Tagir Khalilov in a flyweight Muay Thai showdown, which serves as the headlining fight of the event happening at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. The card is available for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Tagir Khalilov is on a two-fight winning run and is looking to extend it and earn a shot at the title held by Rodtang.

Poll : 0 votes