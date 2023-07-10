Superlek details quick turnaround fight from 6-foot Nabil Anane to dangerous Tagir Khalilov

Thai superstar Superlek Kiatmoo9 is making a short turnaround for his upcoming fight but he is every bit ready.

‘The Kicking Machine’ plunges back into action on July 14 at ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video in Bangkok. He will headline the event against heavy-handed Russian Tagir Khalilov in a flyweight Muay Thai clash.

It comes just three weeks after Superlek was last in action, defeating 6-foot-2 opponent Nabil Anane by knockout (body shot) in the opening round.

The Kiatmoo9 Gym standout, who is the concurrent ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion and No. 1-ranked Muay Thai contender in the division, recently spoke to ONE Championship, detailing how he went about accepting his about-to-happen fight.

27-year-old Superlek said:

“I got this offer about a week after I returned to training. I took four days off after my last fight. And then I got an offer, and I accepted it right away. I took another day to rest and began my fight camp.”

'The Kicking Machine' faced Nabil on June 23 at ONE Friday Fights 22. He was clinical in the victory, working first on the lower part of the body of his towering opponent before going for the finish, culminating in a nasty blow to the midsection that sent Nabil crashing to the mat in defeat.

At ONE Fight Night 12, ‘The Kicking Machine’ seeks to serve a defeat to Tagir Khalilov and sustain his winning streak, which currently stands at six straight, the last three coming this year alone.

Tagir Khalilov, for his part, has racked up back-to-back victories, both coming by way of finishes in the first round. The 30-year-old ‘Samingpri’ said he hopes a win over Superlek in their showdown will open the door for a shot at the world title currently held by Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

ONE Fight Night 12 is available for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.

