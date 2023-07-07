Superlek thanks Liam Harrison for praise but says he is "certainly not the best"

Superlek Kiatmoo9 is often regarded as one of the best strikers of his generation. Even other fighters, such as Liam Harrison, have given the Thai superstar that distinction.

The reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion, however, remains incredibly humble despite the lofty and warranted praises.

Harrison once said that Superlek is the true king of flyweight strikers in the world and is a level above ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Superlek, though, maintains that he’s no such person.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Superlek said:

“I would like to thank him for acknowledging my performance and effort. However, I am certainly not the best, not better than anyone. I still have areas to improve.”

Superlek may deny it, but his accolades alone speak volumes of just how good he is in the circle and inside the ropes.

The 27-year-old owns the nickname ‘The Kicking Machine’ due to his devastating kicks that often leaves opponents either unconscious or incapacitated.

Superlek, however, is no one-dimensional fighter.

An unstoppable offensive dynamo, Superlek collected four Muay Thai world titles, including two Lumpinee Stadium world championships, before he made his way to ONE Championship in 2019.

Superlek currently has 10 wins in the organization and is on a streak of six straight victories.

He’s now on a quest to push that win streak to seven when he faces Tagir Khalilov in the main event of ONE Fight Night 12: Superlek vs. Khalilov on Prime Video.

ONE Fight Night 12 will transpire at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on July 14 and will be broadcast live and for free on Prime Video in North America.

