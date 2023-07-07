Superlek says his body is in ‘tiptop shape’ ahead of quick turnaround bout vs Tagir Khalilov

Thai superstar Superlek Kiatmoo9 is in tiptop shape heading into his next fight notwithstanding it will be coming on a short turnaround.

He made this assurance in an interview with ONE Championship ahead of his flyweight Muay Thai match against Russian fireball Tagir Khalilov at ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video on July 14 in Bangkok.

The fight comes just three weeks after he was last in action on June 23 at ONE Friday Fights 22.

Superlek shared he had no problems accepting to return right away so as not to lose step and stay primed.

‘The Kicking Machine’ said:

“I accepted an offer because I think it's good to train for the next fight right away while my body stops in tiptop shape. I just rested for about a week before I went back to the gym.”

ONE Fight Night 12 is actually the fourth appearance of Superlek in ONE Championship for 2023.

He kicked off the year by winning the vacant ONE flyweight kickboxing world title in January with a unanimous decision victory over Spain’s Daniel Puertas.

Then in March, he successfully defended the title by knocking out Thai-Australian challenger Danial Williams in the third round of their championship clash.

At ONE Friday Fights 22, Superlek fortified his standing as the concurrent No. 1-ranked contender in the ONE flyweight Muay Thai division by finishing towering opponent Nabil Anane by KO in the first round.

It is something he hopes to have a repeat of in his next fight.

Tagir Khalilov, meanwhile, is on a two-win roll which both came by way of finishes inside the first round. The last one came back in March over Black Panther of Thailand who he pummeled no end and dropped with a nasty body shot.

ONE Fight Night 12 will take place at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will be available for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.

