Danial Williams expects Jonathan Di Bella to take ‘a lot of damage’ when they trade strike-for-strike

Danial Williams believes he will have plenty of opportunities to inflict damage on Jonathan Di Bella.

Since making his ONE debut in April 2021, Williams has showcased his versatility by facing top-tier opposition in MMA, kickboxing, and Muay Thai. ‘Mini T’ has earned respect from fans and fighters, but he doesn’t seem fully satisfied unless a world title is around his waist.

On October 9, Williams looks to become a world champion by dethroning the ONE strawweight kickboxing king, Jonathan Di Bella. During an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, the title challenger had this to say about Di Bella:

“I just want to walk him down and I expect him to take a lot of damage from me.”

Jonathan Di Bella made his ONE Championship debut in October 2022. The Canadian-American’s reputation as an undefeated fighter led to a spot in the inaugural ONE strawweight kickboxing world title fight against Chinese teenager Zhang Peimian.

Di Bella and ‘Fighting Rooster’ went to war for five rounds. Once the dust settled, the Team Di Bella Kickboxing affiliate emerged victorious by unanimous decision.

After a year of inactivity, Di Bella returns to action with Danial Williams as his first title challenger. The 27-year-old can’t underestimate Williams, as ‘Mini T’ has the skills and desire to pull off the upset.

Jonathan Di Bella vs. Danial Williams is one of many intriguing fights taking place inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on October 9. ONE Fight Night 15 will feature three world title matchups, which can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

