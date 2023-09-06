Jonathan Di Bella says fans guaranteed ‘nonstop action’ when he collides with Danial Williams 

Jonathan Di Bella promises to turn on the heat when he defends his crown for the first time at ONE Fight Night 15.

Thankfully, the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion has a suited dance partner to make that happen inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Going up versus 'Mini T' Danial Williams, the 27-year-old knows it'll only lead to a barnburner battle once the October 6 bill gets underway.

Jonathan Di Bella told ONE Championship:

“The fans should be excited for nonstop action.”

'Mini T' is no stranger to high-octane affairs on the global stage of the promotion, after all. As a matter of fact, all of his contests have been nothing short of excitement.

After debuting in a Fight of the Year battle versus Rodtang Jitmuangnon, the Perth native switched to MMA, where he gained a 3-1 run.

Earlier this year, he returned to the striking discipline, accepting a last-minute offer to take on Superlek Kiatmoo9 for the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title.

Though he lost, Superlek showed his willingness and ability to adapt to any challenge.

That mindset has earned him a second shot at the wanted gold at ONE Fight Night 15.

But standing in his way is an undefeated world champion, Jonathan Di Bella, who's fired up to maintain his status as the true king of the division.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch all the action live and free in U.S. primetime on Friday, October 6.