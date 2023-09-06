Jonathan Di Bella says Danial Williams deserving of second shot at ONE gold: “He really saved the show last time”

Reigning and undisputed ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella appreciates upcoming opponent ‘Mini T’ Danial Williams’ for his hard work and persistence.

Even though the Australian-Thai firecracker lost his last world title bout, Di Bella believes Williams deserves his second crack at ONE Championship gold.

Di Bella is set to defend his strawweight kickboxing strap against Williams at ONE Fight Night 15: Tawanchai vs. Superbon on Prime Video. The event will be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, October 6.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Di Bella said he admired Williams’ tenacity as a fighter who is always willing to fight.

The Canadian-Italian star said:

“I believe he deserves the shot because when he fought Superlek, he took it on short notice and went for the kickboxing title in a heavier division. He really saved the show last time. And he did well in the first few rounds.”

Williams challenged Superlek for the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title this past March, but fell via third-round knockout. While it was a tough loss for the 30-year-old, Williams did prove that he is always down for a scrap.

Needless to say, Di Bella expects nothing less than a real battle when he steps into the ring with ‘Mini T’.

Di Bella added:

“We’re both going to war, and it’s going to be a really good fight.”

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 15 live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.