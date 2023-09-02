Danial Williams says key to Rodtang victory over Superlek is constant pressure

Multi-sport sensation ‘Mini T’ Danial Williams is super excited for the upcoming showdown between ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon and ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9.

The two Thai warriors go head-to-head in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 34, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, September 22, Asia primetime.

Fans expect this matchup to be an absolute barnburner, with both Rodtang and Superlek being known for their ruthless aggression in the ring. However, according to Williams, Rodtang is ahead slightly on paper, and could end up taking victory if he can maintain his trademark style.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Williams said Rodtang needs to come forward aggressively.

‘Mini T’ said:

“Rodtang, yeah, he needs to put the pressure on. So that's basically my view.”

Rodtang is unbeaten in Muay Thai competition in ONE Championship and is the reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion. Meanwhile, Superlek has come into his own in recent fights, putting forth spectacular performances en route to capturing the flyweight kickboxing throne in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

As for Williams, ‘Mini T’ is headed into another opportunity to claim gold once again for himself.

Williams is set to face reigning ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella at ONE Fight Night 15: Tawanchai vs. Superbon on Prime Video.

The event also broadcasts from Lumpinee on Friday, October 6. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night events live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.