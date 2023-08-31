Danial Williams working hard to erase doubts against Jonathan Di Bella: “I knew I had to switch something within me”

For multi-sport phenom ‘Mini T’ Danial Williams, his next fight isn’t only the biggest of his career thus far, it’s also an opportunity to course correct his ship and right the wrongs of his time in ONE Championship.

Williams is on two-fight skid, having lost by technical knockout to Jeremy Miado in October 2023 in an MMA bout, and most recently by third-round KO to ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9 last March.

Now, ‘Mini T’ is confident he can turn the tide when he steps back in the ONE Championship ring for his next fight.

Williams is set to face reigning and undisputed ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella at ONE Fight Night 15: Tawanchai vs. Superbon on Prime Video. The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, October 6.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Williams talked about this massive opportunity before him.

‘Mini T’ said:

“A lot of doubts stuck into my mind with those two defeats, and that's why I felt things had to change like, I knew I had to switch something within me. So it was really hard. It just made me look at myself a lot more deeply, like where I went wrong in those fights and what I need to do and what's better for me, which is usually just longer camps. Now I've done all the crazy stuff like I'm just happy to have a bit more focus for the one opponent with plenty of time.”

