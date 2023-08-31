Jonathan Di Bella wants to challenge Mikey Musumeci to ‘pizza eating contest’

ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella is interested in engaging fellow title holder Mikey Musumeci in a battle. But not the kind that one would expect from top fighters like them.

The Canadian-Italian warrior would like to challenge ‘Darth Rigatoni’ in a pizza eating contest and is hoping they could do that on fight week for ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video in October where they are part of the main card.

Jonathan Di Bella shared this in an interview with the South China Morning Post, saying:

“Yeah, we have. We're gonna see, we might do a pizza eating contest or something during fight week.”

Check out the interview below:

At ONE Fight Night 15, which will happen on October 6 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Jonathan Di Bella will be making his first defense of the ONE strawweight kickboxing world title.

Set to challenge him is Australian-Thai fireball Danial Williams, who is making another go at a kickboxing world title after his failed bid for the flyweight kickboxing gold back in March against reigning world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Jonathan Di Bella claimed the inaugural strawweight strap in his ONE debut last October, beating by unanimous decision Chinese phenom Zhang Peimian.

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Musumeci, meanwhile, will take on Japanese legend Shinya Aoki in an openweight submission grappling showdown.

Mikey Musumeci was in action last August 4, where he successfully defended his world title against strawweight mixed martial arts king Jarred Brooks in an all-champion clash.

ONE Fight Night 15 is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.