Jonathan Di Bella says Danial Williams deserving of another shot at the world title

ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella considers Danial Williams a worthy challenger notwithstanding his recent struggles.

The Canadian-Italian champion will take on ‘Mini T’ in a title clash at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video on October 6 in Bangkok. It will mark Jonathan Di Bella's first defense of the world title that he won in his promotional debut last October.

Australian-Thai fireball Williams, for his part, is making another go at a world title after falling short in his push for the ONE flyweight kickboxing gold back in March, losing by knockout in the third round to reigning champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 in a short-notice fight.

Prior to that, the 30-year-old Kao Sok Muay Thai/Scrappy MMA affiliate absorbed a third-round technical knockout loss to Filipino Jeremy Miado last October.

Despite the recent tough losses that his upcoming opponent had, Jonathan Di Bella still views Danial Williams as deserving of a shot at the title he holds.

He told the South China Morning Post in an interview:

“I don’t really think about that [Williams' knockout losses]. I believe he deserves a shot. He deserves another shot.”

Check out the interview below:

Jonathan Di Bella introduced himself to ONE Championship fans in a grand way, claiming the inaugural ONE strawweight kickboxing world title over Chinese superstar ‘The Fighting Rooster’ Zhang Peimian.

He won by unanimous decision but not after throwing telling hits along the way that considerably affected the game plan of his opponent.

Danial Williams, meanwhile, remains one of the hard-hitters in the lower weight classes in ONE. He made his promotional debut in April 2021 against Muay Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon, who he took to the limit before bowing by unanimous decision.

ONE Fight Night 15 will take place at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.